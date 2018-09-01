Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 21st. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Workday to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $463,134.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $9,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

