WPX Energy (WPX) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 132.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 139,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

