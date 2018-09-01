XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Position Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in XPO Logistics by 12.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 231,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $106.50 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.