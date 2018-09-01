Yacoin Market Cap Achieves $148,650.00 (YAC)

Yacoin (CURRENCY:YAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Yacoin has a market cap of $148,650.00 and $0.00 worth of Yacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Yacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00919296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004082 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Yacoin Profile

Yacoin (CRYPTO:YAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. Yacoin’s total supply is 121,719,152 coins. The Reddit community for Yacoin is /r/yacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yacoin’s official Twitter account is @YACCoin. Yacoin’s official website is www.yacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

