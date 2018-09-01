Yum China Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,606 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the average volume of 631 put options.

Yum China stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Yum China has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $999,668.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,971.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,185,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Yum China by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,374,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,693,000 after buying an additional 4,475,130 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,750,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,628,000 after buying an additional 3,753,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yum China by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,733,000 after buying an additional 2,888,912 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

