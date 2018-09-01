Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.76). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05).

AIMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 105,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $3,251,825.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,301.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $48,656.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,105. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 264,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,858. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -0.24.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

