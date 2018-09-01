Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AINV. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

AINV opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 46.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

