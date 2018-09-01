Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In related news, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,695.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $58,136.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,311 shares of company stock worth $10,531,475 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 207,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 313,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 282,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

