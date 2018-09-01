Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (BC) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Brunswick posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. 709,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In related news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $912,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

