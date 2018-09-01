Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $143.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.82 million and the highest is $144.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $563.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.37 million to $564.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $611.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $614.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.64 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $39,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,431,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,571,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,597,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

