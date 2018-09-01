Zacks: Analysts Expect LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.73. LSC Communications reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSC Communications.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.87 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of LSC Communications from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of LSC Communications in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:LKSD opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.48. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LSC Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LSC Communications by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LSC Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in LSC Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LSC Communications by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSC Communications (LKSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.