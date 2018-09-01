Zacks: Analysts Expect Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) to report sales of $77.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.50 million and the highest is $79.50 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A posted sales of $15.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 404.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will report full year sales of $293.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.20 million to $302.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $400.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $356.10 million to $453.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rosehill Resources Inc Class A.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 118.18%.

Several research firms have commented on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 32,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $284,411.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,104.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $512,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROSE stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $10.84.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

