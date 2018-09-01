Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc (ZTS) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

ZTS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,216. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $12,359,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,489,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.