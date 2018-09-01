Zacks: Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (AUTL) Given $37.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $37.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Autolus Therapeutics an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. 9,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,303. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Woodford Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,643,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

