Zacks: Black Box Co. (BBOX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Black Box an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ BBOX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.25. 131,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Black Box has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter. Black Box had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 12.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Box by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Box by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Box by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 220,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Black Box

Black Box Corp. engages in the provision of digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America Products, North America Services, International Products, and International Services. It offers managed services, infrastructure services, communications lifecycle services, unified communications and data center services.

