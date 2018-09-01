Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.37). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 515.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.10. 177,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,038. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67.

In related news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $40,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,256,945.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,347,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $473,518 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7,615.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 741,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 241,963 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

