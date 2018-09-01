Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (FDX) Will Post Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $3.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $3.65. FedEx reported earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $20.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.95. 1,476,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,446. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx has a 12-month low of $207.22 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,445,080,000 after purchasing an additional 134,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,600,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $358,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $336,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

