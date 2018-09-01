Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85.

In other news, insider Douglas John Manko sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $250,273.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $97,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,504,494. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. grace capital bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 1,054.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

