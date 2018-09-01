Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) to Post -$2.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) to report ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Windstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.21) and the highest is ($1.65). Windstream reported earnings of ($2.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windstream will report full-year earnings of ($9.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.75) to ($6.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.17) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Windstream.

Get Windstream alerts:

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.36. Windstream had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Windstream in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Windstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Windstream by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIN opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Windstream has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windstream (WIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.