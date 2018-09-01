Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Cousins Properties also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CUZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.35. 3,465,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,096,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,093 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,743,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,727,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,116,000 after buying an additional 332,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,341,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,522,000 after buying an additional 2,077,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,420,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 148,271 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

