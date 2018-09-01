Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.77.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. 1,877,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after acquiring an additional 605,743 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 93,902 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 63,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,796,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

