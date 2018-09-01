Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair PLC (PNR) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.63 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pentair from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Pentair stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.48. 1,149,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,804. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pentair has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

In other Pentair news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

