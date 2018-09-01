Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce $33.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.99 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $31.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $139.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $155.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $36.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million.

SPNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $49,912.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,467 shares of company stock valued at $726,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 927,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 35.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

