Zacks: Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cellectar Biosciences an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 140,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,558. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.41. equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.

