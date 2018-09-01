Zacks: HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HUTCHISON CHINA/S an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

HCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. MED initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of HCM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,100. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,972,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,604,000 after buying an additional 1,288,177 shares in the last quarter. Karst Peak Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Karst Peak Capital Ltd now owns 2,005,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,285,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,281,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 332,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.