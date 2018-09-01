Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JinkoSolar (JKS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on JKS. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE JKS opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $915.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.