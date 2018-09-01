Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAZ Minl PLC/ADR (KZMYY) to “Hold”

KAZ Minl PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get KAZ Minl PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. KAZ Minl PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

About KAZ Minl PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAZ Minl PLC/ADR (KZMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minl PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minl PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.