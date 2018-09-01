Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oracle (ORCL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers. The company is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions. We believe that the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the long haul. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping the company rapidly expand its cloud-base clientele. Also, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against AWS. Nonetheless, stiff competition in the cloud is expected to hurt margins and will make revenue growth difficult. Notably, Oracle has undergone structural changes. It no longer intends to break out its cloud revenues and does not provide any guidance on SaaS, Cloud PaaS and IaaS. This move is likely to enhance investor concern about the company's outlook.”

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORCL. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 18.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 667,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,867 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 56.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Oracle by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 280.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 30.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.