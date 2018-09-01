Zacks: Relx NV (RENX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx NV (NYSE:RENX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $27.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Relx an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

RENX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.67. Relx has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENX. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

