Zai Lab (ZLAB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Zai Lab stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80. Zai Lab has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $35.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 38.8% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 534,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 149,445 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 4,472.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

