Zen Protocol Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00012770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $0.00 and $9,895.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 21,155,900 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

