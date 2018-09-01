Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) and PFSweb (PFSW) Financial Analysis

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: PFSW) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group Inc Class A and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class A 0 12 5 0 2.29 PFSweb 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zillow Group Inc Class A currently has a consensus price target of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. PFSweb has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Zillow Group Inc Class A.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group Inc Class A has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class A -7.54% 0.23% 0.19% PFSweb 0.65% 14.43% 3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and PFSweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class A $1.08 billion 9.03 -$94.42 million $0.15 320.67 PFSweb $326.83 million 0.51 -$3.96 million $0.20 43.05

PFSweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class A. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PFSweb beats Zillow Group Inc Class A on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce platform development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, and kitting and assembly services; and order management services, such as technology collaboration and information management services. In addition, the company offers customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

