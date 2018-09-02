BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Capitalization Hits $134,523.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $134,523.00 and $184.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 9,352,533 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

