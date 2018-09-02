Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.18. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $17.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $19.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.02.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $117,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $320.41. 1,055,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,706. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $291.52 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

