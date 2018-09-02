Metropolitan Health Networks (MDF) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Metropolitan Health Networks (NYSE:MDF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Metropolitan Health Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the healthcare company an impact score of 50.4952988331052 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Metropolitan Health Networks alerts:

Metropolitan Health Networks stock remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,487 shares.

About Metropolitan Health Networks

Metropolitan Health Networks, Inc (Metropolitan) is primarily engaged in the business of operating the provider services network (PSN) through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Metcare of Florida, Inc and Continucare Corporation (Continucare). The PSN provides and arranges for the provision of healthcare services to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid beneficiaries in the State of Florida.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Health Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Health Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.