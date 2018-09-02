Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

DATA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Tableau Software Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 458,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,490. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, CMO Elissa Fink sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 130,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $317,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,620 shares in the company, valued at $27,675,324.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,863 shares of company stock worth $105,742,005 over the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,122,000 after buying an additional 2,268,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,349,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,802,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,743,000 after buying an additional 366,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,168,000 after buying an additional 348,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.