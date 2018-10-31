$0.19 EPS Expected for InterXion Holding NV (INXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. InterXion reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). InterXion had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INXN traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 753,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. InterXion has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

