12,269 Shares in Domtar Corp (UFS) Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 80,009 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 530,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domtar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 50,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,037. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

UFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Vertical Group downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

