ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 1,516,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,502. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $507.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $194,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,001.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.