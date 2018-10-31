Adecoagro (AGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,081,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 572,010 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.70.

AGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Santander initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $937.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $215.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 46.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,365,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 89.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 478,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 48.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 306.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

