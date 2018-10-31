Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 110,345,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 81,121,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 227.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 22,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $434,229.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 355,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,882,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,740,400 shares of company stock valued at $59,709,371 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

