Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Trading 14% Higher

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares traded up 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.07. 627,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 159,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, VP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $28,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $55,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,193 shares of company stock valued at $379,560. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

