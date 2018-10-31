Allakos (ALLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.75

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($3.90). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allakos stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Allakos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

