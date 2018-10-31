Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) & Pensare Acquisition (WRLS) Critical Review

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Pensare Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A Pensare Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pensare Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Pensare Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alta Mesa Resources and Pensare Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Mesa Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pensare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alta Mesa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.24, suggesting a potential upside of 183.36%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than Pensare Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Pensare Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Mesa Resources N/A -5.29% -3.42% Pensare Acquisition N/A -46.60% -0.74%

Summary

Alta Mesa Resources beats Pensare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pensare Acquisition

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Pensare Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Pensare Sponsor Group, LLC.

