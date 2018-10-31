Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 16,964 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMZN traded up $67.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,598.01. 8,833,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,589. The firm has a market cap of $803.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,086.87 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

