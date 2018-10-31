Ameren (AEE) Announces Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren updated its FY18 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,088. Ameren has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

