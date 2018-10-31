American Water Works (AWK) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. American Water Works also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.27-3.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,166. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,616.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

