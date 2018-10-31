Analysts Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.73 Million

Analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will post sales of $555.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $571.00 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $529.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

FLOW traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 13,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 24.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPX Flow by 8.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX Flow by 10.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

