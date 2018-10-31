Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $6.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.06 billion and the highest is $6.33 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $5.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $24.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.44 billion to $26.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037 in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. 555,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,287,991. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

