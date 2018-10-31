APX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (APX)

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One APX token can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00077777 BTC on major exchanges. APX has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $0.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.85 or 0.09508956 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

APX Profile

APX’s launch date was April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures.

Buying and Selling APX

APX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APX using one of the exchanges listed above.

